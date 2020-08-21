The 2020 Deerassic Classic Giveaway looked a little different this year but was once again a huge success for the Deerassic Park Education Center.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Deerassic Park team had to conduct its18th annual Deerassic Classic virtually Aug. 7-8. The event was live-streamed on the Deerassic Classic Facebook and YouTube pages.



"It definitely was very different this year," said Deerassic Park Executive Director Mark Meeker. "When we made the decision to do a virtual event, we had no idea how people would react. But our supporters really stepped up to make sure the Deerassic Park Education Center and the Deerassic Classic will continue for years to come."



The event started off on Friday with a record 50/50 that eclipsed $413,000 and Lore City area resident Randy Paden won a truck during the two-day event. In all, approximately $1.5 million in prizes were given away after tickets were sold in more than 40 states accounting for winners from all across the country.



Tickets for the 2021 Deerassic Classic (Aug. 6-7, 2021) go on sale on Dec. 1.



"We cannot thank our supporters enough for sticking with us during this tough year and we cannot wait to get back to normal in 2021," said Meeker.



The Deerassic Classic Giveaway supports the National Whitetail Deer Education Foundation and the Deerassic Park Education Center in Cambridge.



In a typical year, over 12,000 youth participate in educational programs and events at Deerassic Park.



Earlier this year, Deerassic Park completed a new 27,000-square foot Education Complex including classrooms, offices, a gymnasium and a welcome center. The Education Complex is currently available for groups and events.



Deerassic Park anticipates displays for the Welcome Center to be completed by the Spring 2021.



Visit www.deerassic.com or www.deerassicclassic.com for more information on the Deerassic Park Education Center or the Deerassic Classic Giveaway.