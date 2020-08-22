For those parents hesitant to send their children back to school during the pandemic, but feel they are unable to home school, there are virtual schools online. However, all online schools are not equal.



Make sure the online school you pick is recognized by your state Department of Education. In Ohio the K12 program (https://www.k12.com/ohio-online-schools.html) has online courses that can take place wherever there’s an internet connection. With K12 Ohio, certified teachers provide instruction and guide progress of the students and students can connect with each other as well as the teacher online.



K12-powered online public schools are tuition-free in Ohio. K12's curriculum is developed by a team of experienced educational professionals, including lesson developers (who create each lesson and make sure the material is right for the age and skill level of the student), instructional designers (who build activities with visual designers and media specialists to choose the best way to present concepts and information), writers and editors who make sure the content is accurate, engaging and appropriate and quality assurance specialists who make sure everything works properly.



While tuition is free for a student to attend an online public school the student is responsible for school supplies. Common household items and office supplies like printer ink and paper are not provided. There are enrollment consultants and technological and computer supports.



Students attending K12-powered schools have subject-specific teachers in high school and are required to stay on pace with their traditional school class cohorts. Live, teacher-led online sessions are required although the number and frequency vary depending on the individual student and the courses they are taking. Teachers may also have optional online "office hours" for students who need extra help.



A variety of courses may be offered in a variety of levels. Honors, AP and credit recovery are available. Learning Coaches also are available; their involvement varies based on the student’s needs, motivation and abilities.



Ohio Virtual Academy (OVHA) (https://ohva.k12.com/) serves students grades 9-12. In addition to the traditional core subjects, art, music, world languages, honors and AP courses, and numerous electives, eligible students can earn college credits in select subjects. The school also offers the Destinations Career Program where students in grades 9-12 can prepare for college and career and gain relevant technical trade skills in business and information technology. Activities and clubs bring students together in an active, supportive school community.



Socialization is a significant part of school, especially for younger children who need to learn how to get along with others. Parents may want to arrange for participation in scouting, 4-H, church youth groups and community sports teams to provide that structured socialization.



When considering online schooling parents must remember they must make a commitment also. The home setting is not a traditional school setting. There are more distractions; there is not a teacher in the room at all times to keep students on task; staying up late and sleeping in may be more attractive to your student. Parents will have to be vigilant that their students are on task. School time must be school time. There must be a regular daily schedule just as if they were in a bricks and mortar school.



Discuss the pros and cons of online schooling with your family. Make sure you, as the parent, are willing to do your part in keeping your child on task.



Mrs. Theil is a child advocate in Wayne and Holmes counties. She can be contacted at BeverlyVT@aol.com.