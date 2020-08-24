In an effort to raise the spirits of residents and business owners who have faced challenges and obstacles due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Gahanna will celebrate its inaugural Supporting Gahanna Together Day on Sept. 5.

Volunteer service projects, special offers from local businesses and family-centered activities are a few of the ways residents can show their support for their community and safely engage with one another, according to an Aug. 19 press release from the city.

Mayor Laurie Jadwin said the event was inspired by the many ways Gahanna residents have given back and supported one another throughout the pandemic.

"2020 has been full of unprecedented challenges because of COVID-19," Jadwin said. "From changes to daily activities, to the cancellation or postponement of beloved events, lifestyles have been drastically altered for our citizens. Yet they continuously have found ways to help one another, and they have demonstrated over and over again how much they really care about our community.

"This day was created to provide an opportunity to connect with each other and celebrate and support the community that we all love," she said.

The day will provide various options for participation and showing support through socially distanced service projects, such as a cleanup at the Big Walnut Creek, a landscape cleanup in city parks and mowing for residents in need.

Projects and volunteer registration information may be found at volunteergahanna.org.

Activities that encourage residents to show their community spirit in their neighborhoods also will be offered, according to Carrin Wester, city communications manager.

Those activities include neighborhood "Chalk It Up" sidewalk art, donating to support the Lion's Locker at Gahanna Lincoln High School and a ProMusica SummerFEST concert at Headley Park, 1031 Challis Spring Drive, on Sept. 5. ProMusica also will present concerts at the park Sept. 4 and Sept. 11.

Lori Kappes, executive director of Visit Gahanna, said local businesses are encouraged to participate by offering something special or unique.

"SGT Day is an opportunity to showcase Gahanna businesses, and for community members and visitors to show support by shopping local," she said.

Supporting Gahanna Together shirts and ball caps are being sold with all of the net proceeds benefiting local programs that have been affected during the coronavirus, including Gahanna Residents In Need, senior and youth programming and local artists.

Merchandise is available for purchase at gahannaprf.square.site, through the Gahanna Parks and Recreation Foundation.

Although the circumstances that led to an event like SGT Day have been ever-changing and difficult, Jadwin said, she is hopeful the day can become a cherished annual celebration.

"Gahanna is a large suburb with a small-town feel," she said. "We are resilient, and ultimately, we want to see our friends and neighbors succeed and thrive. The kindness shown in our community this year should be celebrated."

To purchase tickets for the ProMusica SummerFEST, go to promusicacolumbus.org and click on the SummerFEST tabs for the specified dates.

For more information about SGT Day, go to gahanna.gov.

