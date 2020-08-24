More than $1,000 in computer hardware was reported stolen Aug. 10 from a business on the 5100 block of Emerald Parkway.

More than $1,000 in computer hardware was reported stolen Aug. 10 from a business on the 5100 block of Emerald Parkway.

According to Dublin Police Department incident reports, the theft was reported at 10:59 a.m.

Itmes stolen included a desktop computer and other electronics. The value of the stolen property was $1,200, according to the report.

In other Dublin police incident reports:

* Identity fraud was reported at 10:23 a.m. Aug. 10 at a residence on the 4100 block of Brinsworth Drive.

* A 34-year-old Dublin woman was charged with felonious assault after police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at 3:11 p.m. Aug. 9 on the 6300 block of Tara Hill Drive.

* A 29-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Aug. 9 on the 7100 block of Rings Road.

* A 20-year-old woman was charged with assault Aug. 7 on the 7600 block of Hospital Drive.