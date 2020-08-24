Gahanna police recently have responded to various incidents involving thefts from vehicles.

A laptop computer and briefcase were stolen after someone broke into a vehicle at a business on Science Boulevard, according to a report received at 6:26 p.m. Aug. 11. The theft occurred between 2:45 and 3:45 p.m. that day.

A purse was stolen from a vehicle parked at Pizzurro Park , 700 Pizzurro Park Drive, according to a report received at 4:48 p.m. Aug. 9. The theft occurred in the preceding 20 minutes, when a vehicle window was broken, reports said.

Someone rummaged through a vehicle parked at a Regents Road residence and used a garage-door opener to go through the garage, according to a report received at 8:05 a.m. Aug. 7.

A Brookhill Drive resident said her unlocked car was rummaged through overnight, according to a report received at 11:17 a.m. Aug. 7.

A wallet was stolen from a vehicle parked on Palace Lane, according to a report received at 8:38 p.m. Aug. 6. The wallet was recovered in a neighbor's yard, but money and credit cards were missing. The vehicle's radio was damaged, reports said.

The title of a vehicle was stolen from a vehicle on Arbors Circle, according to a report received at 7:40 p.m. Aug. 6.

A wallet was stolen overnight from a vehicle on Lincolnshire Road, according to a report received at 5:44 p.m. Aug. 6.

Vehicles were rummaged through overnight on Knights Avenue and Jordana Drive, according to reports received at 9:26 and 11:41 a.m., respectively, on Aug. 6.

In other Gahanna police incident reports:

* A Howland Drive resident reported her child's identity was stolen, according to a report received at 4:50 p.m. Aug. 10.

* Someone broke into the corporate offices of a business on Officenter Place, according to a report received at 9:21 a.m. Aug. 10.

* A group of juveniles were smoking marijuana in a vehicle on Hunters Glen Drive, according to a report received at 8:36 p.m. Aug. 8.

* Two cellphones, a lighter and a cigar were stolen from a parked truck's tailgate on West Johnstown Road, according to a report received at 7:36 p.m. Aug. 5. The incident occurred in the preceding 45 minutes.

* A customer ran out of a business on Cherry Bottom Road after his card was declined when he tried to pay for cigarettes, according to a report received at 12:46 p.m. Aug. 5.