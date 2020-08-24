Two handguns were reported stolen Aug. 16 and Aug 17, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports. In one incident, which occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Aug. 16, a $550 handgun was stolen from a vehicle parked on the 800 block of City Park Avenue. In the other incident, a handgun valued at $344 was reported stolen between 6 and 10 p.m. Aug 17 from a vehicle parked on the 300 block of Greenlawn Avenue.

Two handguns were reported stolen Aug. 16 and Aug 17, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports. In one incident, which occurred between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Aug. 16, a $550 handgun was stolen from a vehicle parked on the 800 block of City Park Avenue. In the other incident, a handgun valued at $344 was reported stolen between 6 and 10 p.m. Aug 17 from a vehicle parked on the 300 block of Greenlawn Avenue.

In other recent incident reports from the neighborhood:

* At 1 a.m. Aug. 12, someone tore the door handles off two vehicles that were parked at a vehicle sales lot on the 700 block of Parsons Avenue.

* At 4:15 p.m. Aug. 13, an employee of a store in the 900 block of South High Street became irate with the staff and caused $1,000 damage to the door and door frame of the business.