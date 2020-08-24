The West Fifth Avenue Methodist Episcopal Church originally was at the northwest corner of West Fifth Avenue and North Star Road.

The land was provided by the Rev. James S. Ricketts.

The church first met in private homes until the Methodist Conference appointed the Rev. William C. Holliday as the first official minister.

The membership grew, and a chapel was built in 1902 at the corner of West Fifth and North Star.

As the central Ohio population grew, a new church building, pictured above, was erected in Grandview Heights near the corner of West First and Ashland avenues.

The name was changed to Trinity Methodist Episcopal Church.

The church stayed there through World War I, the Great Depression and a name change to Grandview Methodist Episcopal Church, and the congregation continued to grow under the leadership of Frederick Ross, who was appointed in 1922.

In 1939, Paul Rugg arrived to the steadily growing congregation, and the decision was made to buy two lots at the corner of Cambridge Boulevard and West Fifth Avenue.

Over the next 10 years, the lots were paid for and construction began on what is now Trinity Methodist Church. The first service in the new building was held Sept. 30, 1951.

Today's congregation enjoys new additions to the building and a still-growing attendance.