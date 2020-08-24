Grove City police took 20 reports Aug. 14 and 15 of damage to windows of several parked vehicles.

The incidents occurred during the evening hours of Aug. 14 or overnight Aug. 15.

Vehicle owners reported a driver's- or passenger-side window was broken or an unsuccessful attempt was made to break a window on the vehicle.

In some cases, items were stolen; in others, nothing was taken.

Four people who were staying at a hotel on the 4200 block of Gantz Road reported incidents. A Midland Park, New Jersey, woman told police a tablet computer, valued at $1,400, was stolen from her vehicle. A Baldwin, Illinois, man reported an unknown amount of change was stolen from his car.

Three people staying at a hotel on the 4100 block of Marlane Drive also filed reports. A Bellville woman told police a cellphone charger was stolen from her car. A Painesville woman reported it appeared a prying tool was used in an unsuccessful attempt to break a window on her vehicle.

Officers took reports from six residents of the 2300 or 2600 block of Suffolk Lane. One of the residents reported tools, valued at $250, and a wallet were stolen from his pickup truck. A wallet was reported missing in another report. Another victim told police a subwoofer was taken from his car.

A resident on the 2200 block of Trimble Lane reported a passenger-side window of his car was broken, but nothing was taken.

A resident on the 2200 block of Tatera Court said a purse and wallet were stolen from her vehicle.

A window was broken but nothing taken from a vehicle parked on the 4200 block of Kathryn Place.

Police also took reports from four residents on the 4200 block of Parkmead Drive. Nothing was stolen in any of the Parkmead incidents.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* An officer ran a check Aug. 18 on the license plate of a vehicle that had been parked for several days on a lot on the 4000 block of Marlane Drive and discovered it had been reported stolen earlier that day by Whitehall police. The vehicle was a rental car and the company was notified it had been recovered.

* A resident on the 4600 block of Grand Stand Drive told police he accidentally left his vehicle unlocked Aug. 14 and someone used the garage-door opener to gain access to the structure and steal several tools valued at $2,175.

* A Grove City man told police he checked into a motel on the 1900 block of Stringtown Road at 10:55 p.m. Aug. 17. About 45 minutes later, he discovered his vehicle had been stolen.

* Guests at two hotels reported Aug. 12 their vehicles had been broken into overnight.

An employee of a Wooster company told police a laptop computer, valued at $1,000, was taken from his work vehicle while he was staying at a hotel on the 1800 block of Stringtown Road.

A man staying at a hotel on the 4000 block of Jackpot Road said the driver's-side window was broken to gain access to the vehicle he was using.

The vehicle belongs to a Fort Pierce, Florida, man. The hotel guest said he wasn't sure if anything had been taken from the vehicle.