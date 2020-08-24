Hilliard Division of Police officers recently arrested a 30-year-old Jefferson Township man for robbery, a second-degree felony, after he reportedly assaulted a woman and took her vehicle and cellphone.

The woman told police the incident involving the man, whom she knows, occurred at 4:07 p.m. Aug. 11 on the 4800 block of Prince Charles Way.

The man returned the vehicle and cellphone later the same day, but he was arrested after officers found him hiding in the area, said police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* Hilliard police officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at 4:11 a.m. Aug. 15 on the 4500 block of Bolon Avenue.

Witnesses told police four people with flashlights were searching and breaking into vehicles.

The witnesses also provided a description of a vehicle involved, and an officer attempted to stop it near Stonecross Lane.

Four people fled from the vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Westerville, Litchfield said. Stolen items, including a check, were found in the vehicle.

A Columbus Division of Police helicopter assisted in a search for the vehicle's occupants. One was apprehended: an 18-year-old Columbus man, who was arrested for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

* A woman told police at 7:02 p.m. Aug. 10 that her keys were stolen from the 3400 block of Heritage Club Drive. The keys included a key fob for a vehicle. Property loss was reported at $350.

* Bicycles worth $50 were reported stolen at 11 a.m. Aug. 10 on the 3900 block of Parkside Court.

* A business on the 4000 block of Britton Parkway reported the theft of $299 between 7:20 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12.

* A breaking-and-entering incident was reported to have occurred between 7 p.m. Aug. 13 and 6:50 a.m. Aug. 14 at a business on the 4500 block of Sutphen Court. Backpack blowers and weed trimmers worth a total of $10,800 were reported stolen.

* A kit used to test for pregnancy was reported stolen at 5 p.m. Aug. 16 from a store on the 4000 block of Britton Parkway. Property loss was reported at $12.

* A 47-year-old man was arrested for possession of drug-abuse instruments, a misdemeanor, at 5:07 p.m. Aug. 12 at Cemetery Road and Brown Park Drive.