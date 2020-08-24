AUGUST 24, 1960



At Hilltop Shell Service, John Larrick is handing out styro-baseballs to children and S&H Greenstamps to customers.



AUGUST 24, 1970



Weekley's Confectionary Shop opens for business this week at 233 E. Main Street, Byesville.



AUGUST 24, 1980



Jeffrey F. Stack is named assistant manager at Robert's Men Shop.



AUGUST 24, 1990



Linda M. Reven, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Reven, Freeport, has been awarded a Ph.D. from the College of Education at Ohio University.



AUGUST 24, 2000



Robert D. Patrella, The Guernsey Bank president, has announced the election of Pamela K. McCauley to The Guernsey Bank Board of Directors. McCauley began her employment with the bank in 1984.