LOUDONVILLE — In a departure from traditional meetings, the Rotary Club of Loudonville held an evening meeting on Thursday, Aug. 13.



There, using the Zoom digital meeting format, club members enjoyed an impersonation program by Deleasa Randall-Griffiths, a professor of communication studies at Ashland University, portraying Carrie Chapman Catt, a life-long women’s suffrage fighter who led the suffrage movement when it finally attained its goal of gaining the right to vote for all American women in 1920.



Catt’s impersonation was given approximately 100 years after that right was officially attained.



Catt joined the Women’s Suffrage movement as a teenager and was on hand when it officially started in the 1850s in Seneca Falls, New York, by suffragettes Lucretia Mott and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.



In the late 1890s, Catt was selected by longtime movement leader Susan B. Anthony to take over leadership of the organization. She resigned from the post a few years later to care for her ailing husband, who died in 1905. In 1915 she returned as the leader, focusing on the final fight for passage of a constitutional movement giving women the right to vote. It was finally approved on Aug. 26, 1920.



Catt then was instrumental in the formation of the League of Women Voters, an organization that pledged to keep women involved in voting and election issues.



She also answered questions posed by the Rotarians, commenting, through one, that she thought, by now, a woman would have been elected president in the U.S.



Catt said the suffrage movement was well on its way to attaining the vote around 1860, but movement momentum was interrupted by the Civil War.



Truly a self-made woman, she recalled putting herself through the Iowa Agricultural College, now Iowa State, earning a general science degree while the only woman in her graduating class.



"In those times women were REALLY suppressed," Catt said. "We weren’t allowed to speak at public meetings, for instance, and when we married, we lost all property rights to our husband."