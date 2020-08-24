Beset with festival cancellations this spring and summer, the Merion Village Association still is trying to create activities -- observing safe-distancing practices, of course -- for residents.

"I'm thrilled that we have the opportunity to bring something fun to people they can do in their neighborhood," said Jessica Norman, president of the association.

First up are yoga classes, to be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, Aug. 29 through Sept. 26, in Moeller Park, 281 Hanford St.

They are free. Participants need to bring their own yoga mats and wear a mask until they are in their personal area.

Amanda Reynolds will be one of several yoga teachers at the Saturday sessions.

Reynolds, an independent instructor who also teaches at Seven Studios in downtown Columbus, said she will go from beginner's level moves to more advanced yoga poses as the classes progress.

She has been a yoga instructor for five years and said she enjoys volunteering.

The Moeller Park classes are a "great way to give back to the community in a safe way," Reynolds said.

"With fitness, I've found a way to give back through that," she said. "It's nice to show everybody that fitness is available to anybody."

Mini food-truck festivals will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 6-27, on a parking lot at the southwest corner of East Moler and South Fourth streets.

Organizers said one to two trucks will serve walk-up customers, as well as those ordering remotely, so all they have to do is pick up their food.

The local food-truck association has created a direct link -- streetfoodfinder.com/FUNDAYS -- showing people the lineup of trucks and how to order using individual apps.

After Sept. 1, the festival schedule and related information will be placed on the Merion Village Association website, merionvillage.org.

The annual community yard sale, postponed in May, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 3 throughout the neighborhood.

Those selling and shopping will be asked to create and maintain safe distances, wear masks and follow additional guidelines provided by the state Department of Health, Norman said.

