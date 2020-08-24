Andrew Malone is the most recent community member selected for New Albany's Instagram Takeover, a periodic promotion in which residents' photos are showcased on the city's account, @newalbanyohio. His Instagram Takeover will begin Sunday, Aug. 30, and will conclude Sept. 5, said New Albany spokesman Scott McAfee. Residents should tag their Instagram photos with #mynewalbany and #newalbanyohio for an opportunity to be selected; those selected are "longtime Instagram posters of great New Albany pictures," according to McAfee.