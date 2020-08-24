A recent traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a man who was wanted on a warrant, according to the New Albany Police Department.

The 56-year-old Utica man was arrested for a traffic warrant from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and cited for drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 2:32 p.m. Aug. 12 at state Route 161 and Beech Road, according to the police report.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

* A backpack and wireless earphones were reported stolen at 2:29 p.m. Aug. 16 from the playground at Wexner Community Park, 7600 Swickard Woods Blvd.

* Attempted break-ins involving two vehicles were reported at 5:36 a.m. Aug. 16 on the 8000 block of Griswold Drive.

* A break-in to an unlocked vehicle was reported at 10:49 a.m. Aug. 15 on the 7300 block of Southfield Road. Nothing was reported stolen.

* A 40-year-old man was arrested after a traffic stop at 7:54 p.m. Aug. 13 at U.S. Route 62 and state Route 161. He was charged with illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances.

* Identity fraud was reported at 3:48 p.m. Aug. 12 on the first block of Edge of Woods.

* A resident on the 7600 block of Alpath Road at 12:33 p.m. Aug. 12 told police someone threw eggs at the front of her home.

* Criminal damage to roof shingles was reported at 11 a.m. Aug. 12 on the 6900 block of New Albany Road East.

* An 18-year-old Gahanna man was cited for marijuana possession after a traffic stop at 9:33 a.m. Aug. 11 at Morse and Shull roads.

* A power washer, a cordless drill and a chain saw were reported stolen at 8:39 a.m. Aug. 11 on the 4000 block of Sedgwick Drive.

* An attempted extortion was reported at 12:24 a.m. Aug. 11 in Brooksview Circle.

* Three hundred dollars in cash and other items were reported stolen at 5:31 p.m. Aug. 10 on the 6800 block of Cedar Brook Place.