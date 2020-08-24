A robbery was reported Aug. 12 at a business on the 7400 block of Sawmill Road, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

An incident report said a man walked into the business at 10:02 a.m. Aug. 12 and demanded an employee hand over the money in the cash register.

The robber then walked behind the counter, picked up a plastic bag and handed it to the employee who put $240 cash into the bag, the report said. The thief then left the building, walking to the east.

In other recent police incident reports from northwest Columbus:

* A resident of the 1300 block of Donwalter Lane reported at 12:01 p.m. Aug. 12 that at 7 a.m. Aug. 6 a known person entered her apartment through an unlocked window and stole items worth a total of $15,550. Items reported stolen included a $10,000 gold and diamond ring, a designer suit worth $3,200, an $800 television set, a $600 bedroom dresser, $500 of electronics equipment and a $300 pair of shoes.

* A $3,200 vehicle was reported stolen from the 7500 block of Tina Court between 3 and 8 a.m. Aug. 12. The car reportedly was unlocked, with the keys inside.

* An attempted break-in was reported on the 7300 block of Fall Creek Lane at 8:15 a.m. Aug. 13. A resident told police she saw someone trying to enter through a kitchen window. When she yelled at him, he ran away through the backyard.

* A motorist who apparently was angry about how a woman was driving followed her into a parking lot of a business at Hard and Sawmill roads Aug. 15 and threw a bottle containing what was believed to be fruit juice at her pickup truck. The bottled landed in the bed of her truck and stained items, including a baby stroller and an ice chest worth a combined $500.

* A television, a video-game console, a cell phone and electronics equipment worth a combined total of $1,580 were reported stolen Aug. 16 at a residence on the 2600 block of Annelane Boulevard.

The resident was asleep in a second-story room when the burglar forced open a back door and entered the residence.

A woman walking her dog at 3 a.m., reported seeing a man carrying items from the residence.

* A $20,000 vehicle was reported stolen from the 5500 block of Crystal Falls Street between 9 p.m. Aug. 12 and 9:49 a.m. Aug. 13. The owner told police he believes he left the key fob inside the vehicle after washing it.

* A $500 handgun was reported stolen from a cabinet in a residence on the 3600 block of Mullgrove Court between 9 p.m. Aug. 9 and 8 p.m. Aug. 13.

* A resident of the 6000 block of Emerald Parkway reported at 11 a.m. Aug. 14 that her unemployment-compensation check had been deposited into another person's account without her authorization.

* A resident of the 1400 block of Bradshire Drive reported at 8:20 p.m. Aug, 16 someone accessed her debit card an transferred an unlisted amount of money into a cash app on a mobile device.