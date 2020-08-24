The Delaware County Sheriff's Office said three vehicles parked within a mile of each other were stolen overnight Aug. 10 and 11.

A car valued at $4,000 was stolen from the 3800 block of Greensview Drive in Powell, reported at 7:08 a.m. Aug. 11.

Two vehicles, together worth $5,100, were stolen from the 5500 block of Windrift Drive in Powell, reported at 8:32 a.m. Aug. 11.

In other recent county sheriff's reports:

* Candy and beer valued at $53 were stolen by a man from a business on the 10000 block of Sawmill Parkway, reported at 2:42 p.m. Aug. 15.

* Video surveillance showed a man broke into a business on the 1200 block of East Powell Road in Lewis Center, stealing several items, reports said.

Loss from damages and the stolen items totaled $1,005 in the incident, reported at 1:18 p.m. Aug. 11.

In recent Powell police reports:

* Four bottles of tequila, together worth $227, were stolen from a business on the 4000 block of West Powell Road in a theft reported at 3:25 p.m. Aug. 14.

* A carpet sweeper valued at $350 was reported stolen from a business on the 10000 block of Sawmill Parkway at 4:13 p.m. Aug. 13.