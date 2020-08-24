Motorists who travel through the intersection of Windmiller Drive and Diley Road might have noticed a recent change.

On Aug. 5, a barrier was installed to alter the way traffic traditionally has moved through the intersection.

"The intent of the barrier is to prohibit the left-turn movement from Windmiller Drive to Diley Road," said Greg Butcher, Pickerington's city manager. "The barrier was installed for safety reasons due to a significant number of crashes at the intersection."

In the six months before the barrier's installation, Butcher said, there were six crashes at the Windmiller-Diley intersection.

Work to install the barrier took just one day, minimizing the impact to local motorists and businesses.

Butcher said those who live and work in the area were notified prior to the work.

"Letters were mailed earlier in the year to residents and businesses in the areas advising them of the change in the traffic pattern," he said. "Additionally, a message board was placed with the date when the barrier was to be installed."

The work was completed by the city street department.

The city did not have to hire a contractor for the work, and there were no additional expenses beyond the purchase of the barriers.

"The cost of the barrier materials was approximately $7,200," Butcher said.

