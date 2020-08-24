A 38-year-old Reynoldsburg woman reported more than $11,000 worth of items, including a $9,600 rose gold engagement ring, were stolen during a burglary at a home on the 6600 block of Helm Avenue.

According to police reports, other items, including jewelry, golf clubs, fishing gear and electronics, were stolen between 9:30 p.m. Aug. 7 and 10:30 p.m. Aug. 9. Reports said it appeared entry to the home was gained through an unsecured rear garage door.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* A 20-year-old Columbus man was arrested on assault and domestic violence charges shortly after 3:13 p.m. Aug. 11 after police responded to a report of an assault at a gas station on the 7900 block of East Broad Street.

* A 36-year-old Columbus woman was arrested on assault and disorderly conduct charges at 10:05 p.m. Aug. 11 after officers were called to a disturbance at a hotel on the 2800 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* Officers arrested a 41-year-old Reynoldsburg man on charges of domestic violence, assault, aggravated assault and aggravated menacing shortly after 1:17 a.m. Aug. 10 when police were called to a domestic disturbance on the 1900 block of Redwood Street.

* A 40-year-old Obetz man was arrested on charges of possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia shortly after 11:07 p.m. Aug. 10 when police responded to a report of a suspicious car at a hotel on the 2800 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* A 30-year-old Columbus woman was arrested on domestic violence and assault charges around 1:32 a.m. Aug. 9 after officers responded to a domestic dispute at an apartment on the 6300 block of Century City South.

* Police arrested a 27-year-old Columbus man on assault charges shortly after 6:54 p.m. Aug. 8 after responding to a report of a fight on the 6100 block of East Livingston Avenue.

* Officers issued a no-trespass warning to a 43-year-old Columbus woman around 9:31 p.m. Aug. 7 after being called to a disturbance at a bar on the 6200 block of East Livingston Avenue.