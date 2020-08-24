A man and woman living on the 2600 block of Charing Road called police at 9 a.m. Aug. 9 to file an "unnecessary noise" complaint against two neighbors they said had been harassing them for more than a month.

According to reports, the couple said since June 24, their neighbors honk their vehicle horns each time they come and go from their home.

No one was charged as a result of the report, but the complainants submitted video surveillance to police as evidence, and they were provided with victim's-rights information.

In other recent Upper Arlington Police Division reports:

* Tools valued together at $1,400 and "other property" valued at $100 were reported stolen from a van parked in the 5300 block of Riverside Drive. The owner also reported $200 in damage to the vehicle from a forced entry. The information was entered into the police log Aug. 17, but the time and date of the incident were not provided.

* No date and time were provided for an incident entered into the UAPD log Aug. 17 in which six juveniles, three males and three females, were charged with criminal trespassing and violating curfew after they were found swimming in Tremont Pool, 2850 Tremont Road. Additionally, a 18-year-old male was charged with criminal trespassing.

* A 35-year-old Columbus man was charged with illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to display license plates following a traffic stop at the intersection of West Henderson Road and Stonehaven Drive at 12:28 a.m. Aug. 9. Four glass pipes containing scouring-pad material were found, as was a piece of foil that had burn marks and an unidentified residue on it.

* A Powell woman reported her vehicle sustained $2,000 in damages from unknown causes while it was parked on the 1800 block of Zollinger Road between 7 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Aug. 11.

* A woman on the 1800 block of Collingswood Road reported eggs were thrown at her residence, causing $100 in damage, between 10:25 and 10:30 p.m. Aug. 8.

* A man on the 4100 block of Edgehill Drive reported at midnight Aug. 4 that an unknown substance had been applied to the base of two blue spruce trees in his yard, causing the trees to die. Loss was listed as $200.

* A UAPD patrol officer reported his vehicle was struck by an egg at 9:49 p.m. Aug. 10 as he was driving near the intersection of Cambridge Boulevard and Waltham Road. The officer reported he was unable to locate the thrower, but firefighters at Upper Arlington Fire Station 71 were able to wash off the egg residue before the cruiser's paint was damaged.

* A man on the 2400 block of Johnston Road reported he was scammed out of $935 by an unknown person after responding to an internet advertisement for a set of four vehicle tires and rims. The police report said the incident took place between July 15 and Aug. 7 but did not provide other details.

* A man on the 1300 block of Windham Road reported someone filed for unemployment benefits using his personal information June 18.

* A man on the 2700 block of Chateau Circle reported Aug. 13 that two bicycles valued together at $1,100 were stolen from his garage. He was not sure when the alleged thefts occurred but noted one bike lock valued at $60 had been cut and another lock valued at $40 had been stolen.

* Police responded Aug. 15, no time provided, to the intersection of Coventry and Chatfield roads on a report of missing stop signs in the neighborhood. Upon arrival, officers discovered that sign poles at that intersection and at Westover and Coventry roads had been cut, apparently with a saw. The stop sign at Coventry and Chatfield was still standing, but the pole at Westover and Coventry was sawed off, and the stop sign was on the ground.

* A woman on the 1900 block of North Devon Road reported she was scammed out of $1,180 after posting an internet ad to sell a china cabinet between July 24 and Aug. 9. No other details were provided.

* A Grove City man reported the theft of a power washer from behind his vehicle while it was parked on the 1900 block of Milden Road between 5 and 5:05 p.m. Aug. 10.

* A 21-year-old Columbus man was charged with improper handling of a firearm following a traffic stop near the intersection of Fishinger and Redding roads at 5:32 p.m. Aug. 4.