Whitehall police arrested a 36-year-old man with no permanent address for robbery at 8:04 a.m. Aug. 7 outside a business on the 4500 block of East Main Street.

Two officers reported they witnessed another officer struggling to detain the suspect, who was actively resisting, in the parking lot of the business.

The suspect reportedly was found to have a crack pipe in his pocket. After he was arrested, he told police he had gone into a nearby store to steal merchandise that he planned to sell to buy drugs, reports said.

The suspect previously had been ordered not to enter the store, and he had a drug-related arrest warrant through the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, according to reports.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* Police arrested a 40-year-old Columbus man for breaking and entering at 12:44 a.m. Aug. 8 at a business on the 1100 block of South Hamilton Road.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person or vehicle at the business.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found the suspect under the influence of drugs or alcohol and "extremely agitated."

They also saw a car with heavy front-end damage at the scene, reports said.

A witness told police a man told him that his girlfriend had wrecked the vehicle, though the witness did not see a woman at the scene.

The witness provided a description of the man. Police found a man matching the description in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant.

Further investigation revealed the suspect is believed to have been involved in a burglary of a restaurant on the 1100 block of South Hamilton Road.

The suspect was found in possession of a liquor bottle believed to have been taken from the restaurant, according to reports.

The owner of the restaurant identified the liquor bottle, and the suspect was arrested.

Once in custody, the suspect spit on the partition inside the police cruiser and hit his head on it, according to reports.

The suspect was placed in a restraint chair and transported to the Franklin County jail, reports said.

* Police arrested a 27-year-old Columbus man for domestic violence, assault, endangering children and possession of drugs at 6:44 p.m. Aug. 6 on the 500 block of South Yearling Road.

The man also had three warrants for his arrest from outside agencies, according to reports.

* Police arrested a 42-year-old man with no permanent address for criminal trespassing after police responded to a report of a person with a gun at 1:51 p.m. Aug. 12 at a residence on the 100 block of Little Flower Lane.

The man had been ordered in March to stay away from the residence, according to reports.

Personal property belonging to the suspect was given to him, but he also was issued a summons for trespassing, reports said.

* Police arrested a 32-year-old Canal Winchester man for possession of drugs after police responded to a call of shots fired at 9:56 a.m. Aug. 9 on the 4800 block of East Main Street.

* An assault was reported at 1:18 a.m. Aug. 9 on the first block of South Hamilton Road.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 10:02 a.m. Aug. 5 on the 4400 block of East Main Street; and at 6:49 a.m. Aug. 10 on the 4100 block of Doney Street.