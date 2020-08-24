Two bicycles were reported stolen between Aug. 9 and 14 from the same area of Worthington, according to recent incident reports from the Worthington Division of Police.

A bicycle worth $700 was reported stolen between 11:30 a.m. Aug. 9 and 6:40 p.m. Aug. 12 from the 100 block of West Wilson Bridge Road.

A bicycle worth $599 was reported stolen between 10 p.m. Aug. 12 and 8 a.m. Aug. 14 from the 100 block of West Wilson Bridge Road. A chain was cut, according to the report.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* A package of unknown value was reported stolen between 11:30 a.m. and 4:01 p.m. Aug. 12 from the front porch of a residence on the 300 block of Pinney Drive.

* A $30 wallet containing gift cards and $80 in cash was reported stolen between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15 from a business on the 600 block of High Street.