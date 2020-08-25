A mainstay of the Grandview Heights dining scene will not be reopening.

Four online auctions are being held this week to sell the assets of Spagio, 1295 Grandview Ave., Grandview Heights.

The internet auctions on the BIDFTA website offer hundreds of items, including kitchenware and bar and restaurant supplies, for bid. The auctions close on Thursday, Aug. 27, or Friday, Aug. 28.

Spagio announced March 18 on Facebook it was temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and would reopen once full-service dining was restored in Ohio restaurants.

The restaurant and wine bar has remained closed.

Chef Hubert Seifert opened Spagio in 1981. In September 2019, he sold the restaurant and wine bar to Wine Dine Holdings and City Brands.

