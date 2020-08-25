The district’s board of education approved a resolution for a reduction in force with a 5-0 vote at its Aug. 24 meeting.

Gale Marsh, executive director of human resources with the district, said the staff members are elementary building lunch attendants.

The move was necessary, he said, because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The district has about 700 classified employees, Marsh said.

Dublin students on Aug. 24 began the 2020-21 school yearn learning remotely.

By Sept. 8, district officials intend -- if health guidelines permit -- to move to the “orientation learning mode,” in which a quarter of the student body will attend school at one time. By Sept. 21, the district intends to transition to “hybrid learning mode,” in which half of students are in school at a time. The decision about the date of transition to hybrid learning will be made by the board of education.

According to the district website, during the hybrid model, all students will be offered grab-and-go meals for breakfast and lunch.

Logistics will be guided by social distancing safety guidelines and could vary by building.

Superintendent Todd Hoadley said the district doesn’t foresee any more reductions in staff related to the pandemic.

