The Masai calf was born the morning of Aug. 4, and animal management staff said he appears to be strong and is staying close to his mother, according to a news release.

"The birth of this endangered Masai giraffe calf is cause for celebration, especially as we know that giraffes need our help more than ever," Columbus Zoo and Aquarium President and CEO Tom Stalf said in a news release.

The calf’s mother, Lulu, was born at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden in October 2012, and has lived at The Wilds, which is located about 80 miles east of Columbus and operated by the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, since 2014. This is Lulu’s second calf.

The calf’s father, Raha, was born at the Los Angeles Zoo in April 2006 and arrived at The Wilds in 2009. He is the father of eight calves.

The breeding of Raha and Lulu was based on a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, a program designed to increase the genetic health and diversity of threatened and endangered species.

"We are extremely proud of the success of our breeding program. This giraffe calf is not only adorable but also represents a wonderful achievement as we continue working collaboratively with other conservation organizations in saving Masai giraffes," said Jan Ramer, vice president of The Wild, in a news release.

This is the 19th giraffe calf born at the conservation center. A Masai giraffe was also born at the zoo at the end of June — the zoo's first calf since two died in 2018.

Baby giraffes are fragile, with only about 75% surviving in human care and 50% surviving in their wild habitats.

In 2019, Masai giraffes, the largest giraffe subspecies, were declared endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The calf is spending time in the giraffe barn with his mother, according to the release. While the calf is not visible during Open-Air Safari Tours, guests might get a peek of the mom and calf during a Wildside Tour.

