Whitehall residents who feed certain kinds of feathered friends might need to change their habits.

A proposed ordinance expected to be introduced Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Whitehall’s committees-of-the-council meeting would prohibit feeding of waterfowl.

The ordinance states in part, “No person shall feed, cause to be fed or provide for domestic or migratory waterfowl within the city of Whitehall.”

The ordinance defines domestic waterfowl as “non-native ducks, geese (and) swans (not) retained in agricultural operations.”

It defines migratory waterfowl as those who make regular annual movements between two or more places for food resources or breeding.

The Canada goose is included in the feeding ban.

The ordinance, requested and prepared by Mayor Kim Maggard and approved as to form by city attorney Michael Bivens, contains emergency language causing it to become effective immediately upon its passage.

If council members choose to advance the ordinance out of committee to the full council Aug. 25, it could be considered as soon as Tuesday, Sept. 1, by the full council.

“(Our) current city code (does) not regulate the matter,” Bivens said. “Based on reports from (our) code enforcement, the city determined our code should have it in an effort to deter the activity.”

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo