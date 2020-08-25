100 YEARS AGO (1920)



—Merchant police officer B.T. Conley was arraigned in municipal court on a charge of intoxication and disorderly conduct and fined $25 and costs by acting Judge Roach. It was alleged that the mayor, who was out of the city, had also asked that the officer be forbidden to carry a firearm and that his rights as an officer be revoked. According to evidence given during the hearing, Conley was said to have been under the influence of intoxicating liquor when he stepped into the automobile owned by two Canton men on Webb Avenue and ordered them to drive him around. Conley was said to have a revolver and shot at trees and posts while he was being driven around. Conley, who was employed by the merchants for a number of years, was not an employee of the city but had been sworn in as an officer.



— William Brooks, the 11-year-old son of Sebring residents Mr. and Mrs. John Brooks, had been missing from his home since Aug. 19 and his parents were greatly worried. At first it was believed he had gone to Bridgeport with a friend, John Stephenson, 14, whose mother resided there. However, messages sent to that place came back that the Brooks boy had not been there. The two boys were said to have talked considerably about joining a carnival company and it was feared that the boys had left home to do just that.



— C.E. Main, the recluse who had been found dead from natural causes in his little home near Bolton, had been given a proper funeral using funds that were found on his person and in a bank account. An industrious worker, he kept his secrets and a letter to a former place of residence had yielded no new information about the man. He owned little property and no friends or relatives had come forward.



— Alliance Police Capt. H.L. Stark, who was believed to have developed blood poisoning in a relapse as he recovered from a serious car accident in June, was doing much better after a plate in the broken bone of his left leg was removed.



75 YEARS AGO (1945)



— John H. Grate, Civil War veteran and Ohio GAR Department Commander, took his first plane ride to Detroit from Cleveland and back as a 100th birthday gift from his son, Charles, 71, of Lorain.



— City firemen were called to Kingsway when reports of children being stung by wasps were received. The firemen sacked the nest and then took it to the city waterworks where it was burned.



50 YEARS AGO (1970)



— The cause of a seven-car derailment of a 115-car train near Alliance Machine was under investigation by the Penn Central Railroad.