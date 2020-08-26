ST. CLAIRSVILLE – The Belmont and Harrison Career Centers will begin school with student orientations on Thursday, Aug. 27 and Friday, Aug. 28 to prepare for the many possibilities the 2020-21 school year may bring.



On Thursday, freshmen (9th) and juniors (11th) only will receive orientations, while on Friday, Aug. 28, sophomores (10th) and seniors (12th) only will plan for the new school year.



Beginning Monday, Aug. 31, the Belmont Career Center will operate with a "hybrid" model. Students will be divided into two groups, "A" and "B", and they will each have their own calendar to follow. Group "A" will attend school on Tuesday and Thursday, and receive remote learning Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Group "B" will attend on Wednesday and Friday, and participate in remote learning on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. The hybrid model will be reviewed each week to determine when it is practical to return to school five days per week.



The Harrison Career Center will begin Monday, Aug. 31, with full in school participation five days per week.



All school scheduling will be done in cooperation with the County Health Departments and the Center for Disease Control. If anyone has further questions, contact the Belmont Career Center at (740) 695-9130 or Harrison Career Center at 740-942-2148.