As Pickerington Schools officials plan to reopen buildings to students under a hybrid model Monday, Aug. 31, the union that represents the district’s teachers and support staff says COVID-19 health-and-safety measures have noy been prioritized.

The Pickerington Education Association -- which represents 685 Pickerington Schools teachers, nurses, guidance counselors, media specialists and special services providers -- says less than a week before the start of school, the district’s reopening model fails to guarantee acceptable social distancing.

PEA President Heather Tinsley also said safety supplies district officials pledged to provide to teachers and staff, such as facial coverings and hand sanitizer and disinfecting spray for classrooms, have not yet been supplied.

“Teachers want students to return to their classrooms with them more than anybody, but safety must be the top priority,” Tinsley said.

“Pickerington’s reopening plans call for in-person classes in the hybrid model at no more than 50% capacity, but the reality is many cohorts are larger than that. In those circumstances, adequate social distancing isn’t possible,” she said.

“While the district promised teachers masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting spray for their classrooms, those supplies have yet to be delivered to some school buildings and there is no guarantee they will be available before students arrive. This is unacceptable.”

Tinsley raised concerns about the district’s plan to reopen buildings to students for the start of the 2020-21 school year during the public comment portion of the Aug. 24 Pickerington school board meeting.

As of Wednesday morning, Aug. 26, the district had not responded to questions related to the issues the PEA has raised, but said answers would be forthcoming by afternoon.

Currently, the district plans to start the year under a hybrid model that would see teachers, staff and students wearing facial coverings while in buildings.

It also calls for 50% of students to attend in-building classes on a rotating “cohort” schedule.

A cohorts is a group of students who will attend in-school classes on specific scheduled days. Students would be remain in the same cohort for the duration of the hybrid model implementation.

Students who did not opt to take all of their classes online this year would go to their school buildings twice a week and complete their lessons via online instruction the other three days.

Tinsley said the PEA is concerned about the “substantial risk of exposure for our members,” including educators who are in “the highest-risk groups for coronavirus complications or are deeply worried about bringing the deadly virus home to elderly parents or medically at-risk family members.”

Tinsley said PEA members support the district’s plan for a Virtual Learning Academy program which allows students to opt to take all classes online for the entire school year, however teachers at all building levels with significant coronavirus health-and-safety concerns were denied the opportunity to teach from home, leaving them with “the tough decision of determining how to keep themselves and their” families safe.

She said “the logistics of the VLA for the teachers who were accepted are unrealistic at best” because they’re being required to teach both in-person and VLA classes during the same period at the high school.

“Many students” have more than one course scheduled during the same virtual period, Tinsley said.

“PEA members are anxious to receive answers from district leaders to adequately ensure the students and staff will not face unacceptable safety risks this fall,” she said.

“Those risks have been further exacerbated by the board approving the administration’s decision to cut the hours of the district’s support and certified staff members, including clinic aides.

“Without the vital services of Pickerington's support and certified staff at their full capacity, teachers will be left without essential supports for their students, classrooms, and school buildings.

“We will not be able to fully and effectively serve our students who are counting on us now more than ever to meet their academic, emotional, and physical health needs.”

