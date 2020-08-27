DOVER A 22-year-old Dover man was seriously injured when a car in which he was riding crashed a stop sign and hit another vehicle on Thursday afternoon, according to Trooper Chris Demuth of the New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The 22-year-old is believed to be the most severely injured of the four people involved in the crash, Demuth said.

He was riding in the back seat of a 2003 Hyundai Tiburon driven by Larry A. Short, 26, of New Philadelphia.

The crash occurred at 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Cross Street and E. Third Street in Dover.

Short was traveling southeast on Cross when he went through a stop sign and hit the driver’s side of a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 33-year-old Dover woman, according to Sgt. William Bower of the highway patrol. She was traveling northeast on Third Street.

Both vehicles went off the east side of the road into a private yard. Both had disabling damage.

Short ran away from his car. Dover police caught him a short time and distance away from the crash, Bower said.

The back-seat passenger was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General by air ambulance.

Short and his 23-year-old female passenger, of Dover, were taken to Aultman Hospital in Canton. Demuth said Short may be seriously injured, Demuth said. His passenger is suspected of having minor injury.

The driver of the Tahoe was taken to Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital for treatment of injuries that are believed to be minor, Demuth said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR