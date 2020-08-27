A federal grand jury has indicted Diamondo Valdez Butler, 39, of Columbus on charges of dealing fentanyl that resulted in the overdose death of a Gahanna man.

Butler was arrested Aug. 26 by authorities with the Drug Enforcement Administration and Gahanna Police Department, according to a press release from the office of David M. DeVillers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

On April 1, Butler allegedly sold $70 worth of fentanyl to a Gahanna man at a gas station on Cleveland Avenue, according to the indictment. The individual was found unresponsive in his residence shortly thereafter, and the coroner’s report indicates the cause of death was fentanyl intoxication.

Butler allegedly distributed fentanyl multiple other times in April and August, according to the press release.

He is charged in a nine-count indictment that was returned on Aug. 25.

Distributing narcotics that result in death or serious bodily injury is a federal crime punishable by 20 years up to life in prison.

DeVillers; Keith Martin, special agent in charge, the DEA; and Gahanna police Chief Jeffrey Spence announced the charges.

