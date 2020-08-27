Hilliard City Schools will commence its hybrid-learning mode Monday, Aug. 31, after Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday, Aug. 27, that Franklin County had been upgraded to an orange level 2 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System to gauge the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The announcement was made during the governor's 2 p.m. press conference.

In an email sent at 2:31 p.m. Aug. 27, district leaders announced they will switch to hybrid learning after starting the school year Aug. 24 in remote eLearning while Franklin County still was rated a Level 3.

Parents and guardians were asked to do a home-health assessment and keep students home who have a temperature of 100.4 degrees or more.

The email said the district would follow all guidelines from the county, state and federal health experts.

Aug. 27 was the first opportunity the district had to reassess the mode of education since leaders announced Aug. 13 the district would begin instruction remotely because of the Level 3.

“Starting on (Aug. 27), we will make a determination for the following week based on the Franklin County level each Thursday,” Stacie Raterman, director of communications for the district, said Aug. 11. “So we would let parents know (Aug. 27) what mode we will operate under on (Aug. 31).”

On Aug. 10, the board had approved a resolution that reflected the district’s revised Responsible Restart plan presented July 27 by Superintendent John Marschhausen in which the district's “all-in” in-person mode would occur only if Franklin County were at Level 1. The hybrid mode would be used in Level 2, and eLearning 2.0, the remote modem, would apply to levels 3 and 4, based on the revised plan.

The district still will have 2,914 students enrolled in the Hilliard Schools Online Academy, but the other roughly 13,000 students will be divided into A and B groups for hybrid learning.

Marschhausen said 6,811 students are in group A and 6,538 students are in group B.

Students in each group will attend classes and receive online instruction on alternating days while practicing social distancing and taking other precautions, according to the district.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo