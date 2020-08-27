Whitehall City Schools students still are scheduled to begin classes Monday, Aug. 31, “100% remote,” said Ty Debevoise, director of marketing and communications.

They will remain remote even after Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday, Aug. 27, that Franklin County had been upgraded to an orange level 2 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System to gauge the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The announcement was made during the governor’s 2 p.m. press conference.

However, Debevoise said, district officials will discuss Franklin County’s upgrade to Level 2.

Moving to a hybrid mode “depends on the data and how it stabilizes,” he said.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com/Whitehall for updates to this story.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo