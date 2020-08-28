JACKSON TWP. Buehler’s will be hosting a Giant Pumpkin Contest at five store locations. Each store will choose a winner who will receive a $50 Buehler’s gift card.
The giant pumpkins will be displayed on the patio for shoppers to enjoy Sept. 10-18. The Buehler’s stores in Jackson Township, Ashland, Wooster and Medina are participating.
Here’s how to enter the contest:
• Contestants must register their pumpkin for the contest by Sept. 4.
• To register, email Buehler’s at comments@buehlers.com with name, address, phone number and the Buehler’s location where the pumpkin will be entered. Or call and leave a message with the information: 1-888-283-4537.
• One pumpkin per person.
• Registered pumpkins must be dropped off between 5 to 6 pm Sept. 10 at the selected Buehler’s store.
• Each pumpkin must arrive on a standard four way pallet.
• Pumpkins must be picked up between 1 to 2 p.m. on Sept. 18.
• Contestants can be from anywhere in Ohio.
• Winners will be based on the sum of the pumpkin’s circumference, side-to-side and stem-to-base measurements.