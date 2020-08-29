My column a few weeks ago with some updates about recycling got some good feedback from readers that I want to share.

If you missed it, I wrote on Aug. 1 about some COVID-19 related things I discovered, namely that the white plastic envelopes that Amazon has been using lately for deliveries -- while not acceptable in your curbside recycling bin -- can be recycled with your plastic grocery bags and plastic shrink wrap in the boxes outside many grocery stores. If you missed the column, you can read it online at www.beaconjournal.com/topics/linfisher

As a refresher, the rules of what is recyclable became more limited a few years ago and in an effort to reduce contamination of recyclable materials that can be re-used, a simpler list of what is recyclable is recommended.

Current recyclable materials are plastic bottles and jugs (throw away the caps), aluminum and metal cans, paper, cartons and cardboard. Glass continues to be a hot issue, with only Cuyahoga Falls in the Akron area continuing to accept it.

I know there are some area community recycling programs that may still list other materials, like glass, as recyclable.

Marcie Kress, executive director of ReWorks, the Summit County agency tasked with educating the public about residential recycling and reducing landfill waste, this week said "while there is inconsistent messaging on a few materials and that is frustrating to recycling, contamination continues to be a huge problem," she said.

"Recycling is still very important to do and we suggest sticking to the short list," she said.

I also was trying to find a home besides the landfill for small fabric scraps that people who have been cutting and making homemade fabric masks have been accumulating. Goodwill said the scraps were too small for their use. Their salvage program, which takes stained and tattered clothing, needs the fabric pieces to be at least 12- by 12-inch squares.

But a few readers gave me some other ideas, including composting the fabric, if it is cotton and cut into smaller pieces.

Lenore Goodwin of Strongsville suggested finding a local quilting group to donate your fabric scraps. Her group, "The Covered Bridge Quilters," saves their scraps and uses them to make dog beds for shelters.

They "usually use large scraps to make pillow cases and then stuff them with the scraps. They are most appreciated by the pets and the shelters. You can either make the cases and stuff them or donate the scraps to a local quilting club," she said.

I also asked Simple Recycling, which is a program offered in several area communities with the orange or green-colored bags you put salvage fabrics or donated materials in with your trash, whether they would take the fabric scraps.

Sonny Wilkins, vice president of municipal relations, said: "Fabric scraps is somewhat of a niche market within the textile recycling industry. That is not an area that Simple Recycling specializes in and therefore putting them through our system wouldn't be considered best use of the material."

Speaking of Simple Recycling, the city of Cuyahoga Falls was notified this week that Simple Recycling will not be renewing its contract and the service will end in early October. Simple Recycling similarly canceled its contract with the city of Akron in 2018, saying there was not a high enough participation level to make it work.

"Residents are urged to continue to first donate items to local nonprofit organizations when possible to keep as much material as possible out of our landfills," Cuyahoga Falls spokeswoman Kelli Crawford-Smith said. "Many organizations, like some animal shelters, will take tattered towels, bedclothes, and sheets to help their respective service efforts."

I asked Wilkins whether other Simple Recycling programs, which are in some other Akron-area communities that are smaller than Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, would similarly be discontinued.

He said it was a case-by-case basis and did not mean other neighboring communities would be discontinued.

