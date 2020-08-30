One thing is very clear entering the 2020 season of high school football ... it’s one that will not soon be forgotten thanks to the COVID-19 times we are living under. Area high school football coaches and players have been forced to deal with many unknown issues, problems, and a daily uncertainty of what is coming around the corner next.



These coaches faced these numerous first-time problems without the help of any ‘Coaching High School Football During a Pandemic’ handbook ... several coaches indicated their search for that helpful handbook proved unproductive.



Some of the rules for players, coaches, athletic trainers, support staff and officials just to attempt to play the game they love include:



• Each participant must have a negative COVID-19 test result before traveling to competition.



• A PCR COVID-19 test must be administered to each athlete and team member no more than 72 hours before the start of competition. The results must be in hand prior to competition, and no one with a positive test can participate.



• All participants must remain in isolation with teammates and team staff from the time the COVID-19 test is administered until completion of the competition.



• At all times, team members are to adhere to a general quarantine and limit contact with others to teammates and team staff.



• Athletes and staff are required to have daily temperature checks administered by staff and complete a daily COVID-19 symptom questionnaire as long as the competition continues.



• Athletes and staff are required to wear face coverings (masks) at all times while outside room and within their quarantine areas.



Hopefully, all the effort, hard work, and frustrations of all the players, coaches, athletic trainers, support staff and officials will pay off with being able to line up for kick-off every Friday night ... just like every other season of the game they all love ... high school football.



With all area teams facing the same unusual circumstances this season, our season preview stories for our high school football edition will be focused on the football side of the upcoming season. Area football coaches offered their thoughts on how the COVID-19 pandemic has effected their various football programs below:



Blake Allen, Barnesville High



"I’m extremely proud of the way the kids have reacted to everything they have been asked to do. They have never missed a beat..showed up and done everything we have asked of them. Adapted to all the extra cleaning measures and social distancing requirements"



"We have a pretty veteran group and they are going to do whatever it takes to make sure we get on the field. Honestly, you just have to teach them the new habits and they are pretty good about adapting if that’s what it takes to get to play"



Donnie Kerns, Buckeye Trail High



"Dealing with COVID-19 has changed the dynamics of everything we do. It’s definitely something I hope we only have to go through once...it’s just not the same and the kids know it too."



"The kids are working hard, but I think it breaks their heart their not getting their scrimmages in and dealing with all the changes. They know it’s not perfect, they are not stupid. But they remain focused and continue to work hard, but it’s just that sense of uncertainty about what’s going to happen."



Ray Leek, Cambridge High



"We are being proactive, wearing masks, social distancing as much as we can," Leek said. "We are making sure we are sanitizing our equipment and face masks after every practice. We are changing out jerseys and washing them every day. We are making sure the kids are washing their hands …. Anything we can do to get a chance to play football."



"We are just glad to get a chance to play. We have put in a lot of work and a lot of time and we just want a chance to be on the field. With COVID, the players, especially seniors, really want to play and they are realizing that it can be taken away at any time. We are trying to take it one day at a time and take the necessary precautions."



Grant Gaydos, Caldwell High



"I tell the players and it’s the same thing I’m trying to do....control what I can control. That means none of the COVID-19 situation, we can control the football part like getting better, learning our plays, and working hard. The rest of whatever is going on out there is beyond our control"



"Kinda our motto has been we will play anywhere, anytime just so we get to play. You can tell it's affecting the players, they are concerned about if they will get to play. We have 11 seniors who have been waiting for their senior year for a long time and I feel for them. I would hate to see it get taken away from them"



Matt Edwards, John Glenn High



"Obviously this season is unlike any other, but we are willing to play football at any cost. "We are young all-around, but talented, and we have nothing but confidence heading in. We all know we have a target on our back after our success last season, so we are all prepared to get everyone's best shot. This season will definitely be exciting."



Coular Clendenning, Meadowbrook High



"If everything is approved, we are going to hit our six-game season and get into the playoffs. Our six games going to be our MVL schedule. It is what it is, the cards are dealt and we’re going to play them the best we can."



"Even this offseason, I think, as much as it was a burden, it was a blessing in disguise. It allowed us to re-think the way that we do things and use our time more efficiently. We were able to get a lot of film and chalk talk in."



Jesse Wells, Shenandoah High



"Right now it’s just such a crazy time, that we are just preaching we are just going to control the things we can control. We can’t control if we have a season or not...if we play 10 games or six. So all we are doing is focusing on being ready to play on August 28 if we are allowed."



"Our guys seem super focused and super motivated. I think part of that is we had some success last year and they have some high expectations for the season and they want to play. So they are willing to do what’s necessary to make that happen."



Editor’s Note: This story was written before Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement that restrictions were lifted on three contact sports left in limbo since July.