Bexley police said a resident on the 2500 block of East Broad Street reported she and her family returned from a walk at 12:50 p.m. Aug. 15 and discovered an intruder inside their unlocked house.

The intruder had entered through the rear door and, when the family returned, fled through the front door, according to reports. A cellphone was stolen from the kitchen counter, reports stated. A description of the intruder was not provided.

In other reports from the Bexley police department:

* A resident of the 500 block of Northview Drive reported someone stole a vehicle from the driveway between 11 p.m. Aug. 13 and 6 a.m. Aug. 14.

* A resident on the 900 block of Chelsea Avenue reported someone stole her garbage can between Aug. 10 and 17 from the alley at the rear of her property.

* An employee of a business on the 2500 block of East Main Street reported a person entered the store Aug. 16 and took items without paying for them.

* A resident on the 700 block of Grandon Avenue reported someone stole his firearm from the trunk of his vehicle between Aug. 13 and 15 while it was parked in the driveway at the rear of his residence.