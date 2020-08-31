A cellphone, personal documents, $187 in cash and drugs police officers believe to be amphetamine or methamphetamine recently were found in a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to a Dublin Police Department incident report.

Officers found the unattended vehicle at 1 p.m. Aug. 14 on the 3900 block of Tuller Road, the report said.

In other recent Dublin police incident reports:

* A bicycle and electronics worth a combined $700 were reported stolen at 6:36 p.m. Aug. 21 on the 4200 block of Tuller Road.

* A credit card, a driver's license, a necklace, a purse and an insurance card, worth a total of $80, were reported stolen at 5:53 p.m. Aug. 20 from a vehicle parked on the 5100 block of Reddington Court.

* A 28-year-old man was charged with illegal manufacture of drugs or cultivation of marijuana Aug. 19. He was charged while he was at the Dublin Police Department, 6565 Commerce Parkway.

* A license plate was reported stolen at 2:57 a.m. Aug. 19 on the 6700 block of Village Parkway.

* Telecommunications harassment was reported Aug. 19 on the 6200 block of Riverside Drive.

* Identity fraud was reported Aug. 19 on the 4300 block of Tuller Road.

* Vandals caused an estimated $2,500 to a structure in the Dublin Skate Park, 5695 Perimeter Drive. The incident was reported at 9:32 a.m. Aug. 17.

* At 4:35 a.m. Aug. 16, police officers found a vehicle containing drugs and narcotics equipment in a parking lot on the 400 block of Metro Place South. After investigating, officers charged a 27-year-old woman with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

* Personal papers, a driver's license and credit and debit cards were reported stolen at 7:37 p.m. Aug. 15 on the 6200 block of Corporate Center Drive.

* A bicycle valued at $650 was reported stolen at 4:26 p.m. Aug. 15 on the 200 block of West Bridge Street.

* A 27-year-old man was charged with drug possession Aug. 14 on U.S. Route 33 East.

* Menacing was reported Aug. 14 on the 100 block of Corbins Mill Drive.