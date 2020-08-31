Demolition is complete at Dublin's Community Pool North, 5660 Dublinshire Drive, and by January the project will be moving into the construction phase.

Dublin Parks & Recreation Department director Matt Earman said the pools, the main building and the concession building have been demolished.

Construction workers are focusing on excavation and grading to accommodate the new pools, buildings and utility service lines, he said.

The work is expected to wrap up near the end of the year.

In January, the second phase of construction will begin, Earman said.

Dublin City Council members Aug. 24 approved a resolution authorizing City Manager Dana McDaniel to enter into a contract with Marker Construction Co. and executive a guaranteed maximum price amendment for the second phase of the project.

According to an Aug. 18 memo to council, that GMP is $4,275,406. The second phase includes construction of restrooms and a concessions building, the administration and pump room building, the main entry canopy connection, trellis shade structures and updates to existing building facades.

Council approved the GMP for the first phase of the project June 22 in the amount of $3,754,997, according to the memo.

That price included demolishing the pools, the main building and concession stand, as well as mass grading for the new pools and buildings, utilities, lap pool, leisure pool, tot pool, waterslide plunge pool, waterslides, parking lot extension and site landscaping.

The project is expected to finish by May 2021 in advance of the summer pool season, Earman said.

Dublin Community Pool South, 6363 Woerner Temple Road, has been open with restrictions and guidelines to help swimmers stay safe during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Residents are required to register for three-hour time blocks at dublinohiousa.gov/recreation-services.

Because of reduced capacity, attendance has been down at the South pool this season, Earman said.

The pool is open Mondays through Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. since school has started, Earman said.

Registration still is required, and the pool will be open through Labor Day, Sept. 7.

Stacey Tighe, aquatics recreation-program supervisor, said the restrictions permit a maximum of 115 guests at the South pool per time block.

The middle block and weekend blocks have been the most popular, and 60 to 80 guests have been visiting the pool at a time, she said.

Attendance has tapered off a bit with the start of school.

During typical seasons, the South pool serves 500 to 700 people in a day, Tighe said.

This year, dealing with the constant changes posed by the pandemic was challenging, Tighe said. Still, working with other local aquatics professionals and Franklin County Public Health has helped mitigate that, she said.

This year, guests were able to view videos about protocols on the city's website prior to visiting the pool, and everyone has been adhering to requirements and guidelines, she said.

"We have not had issues," Tighe said.

