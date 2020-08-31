The city of Whitehall will conduct a community survey via telephone Wednesday, Sept. 9, in a continuing effort to provide better service to residents.

Whitehall is using polling firm Saperstein Associates to conduct the 2020 "Community Attitudes" survey, said Megan Meyer, community-affairs manager for Whitehall.

Saperstein associates will conduct telephone interviews Sept. 9. Each interview, if the call recipient agrees, will be approximately 25 minutes, Meyer said.

The city conducted similar surveys in 2018 and 2016.

"As with the (other) surveys, the city is seeking feedback on community priorities, satisfaction with city services and customer service," Meyer said. "While many questions from the 2016 and 2018 surveys will be repeated to allow for comparison, the 2020 survey will ask new questions relating to the impact of COVID-19, as well as diversity and inclusion."

Calls will be made using a random sample of home and cellphone numbers from registered voters and Whitehall City Schools enrollment files.

For the first time, the survey will be conducted in English and Spanish, Meyer said.

The cost of the survey to the city is $25,000.

"We saw a slight increase in cost over the 2018 survey because we are also fielding the survey in Spanish and due to the new COVID and diversity and inclusion questions," Meyer said.

Mayor Kim Maggard said the results of the survey would be integrated into program and service changes, as well as budget considerations.

"While the survey feedback is a snapshot in time, it helps us to better understand where we are excelling and, more importantly, where we need to refocus our efforts as an organization," Maggard said.

The city will share the results later this year via social media; the city's website, whitehall-oh.us; and other avenues, Meyer said.

