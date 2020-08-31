A 17-year-old boy told the Hilliard Division of Police he was assaulted and robbed at 7:32 p.m. Aug. 17 at Wallington Drive and Pegasus Court.

Officers responding to the call found a knife in the road and met with the boy, who told them he had planned to sell a pair of headphones to someone he had met via a social-media platform, said police spokeswoman Andrea Litchfield.

Two males threatened him with a knife and took the headphones without paying, Litchfield said.

In other recent Hilliard police incident reports:

* A trailer worth $6,000 and a pallet jack and pallets worth $460 were stolen at 9:50 a.m. Aug. 17 from a church parking lot on the 3500 block of Main Street.

* Sixteen bottles of perfume and cologne with a retail value of $1,997 were stolen between 7:18 and 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16 from a store on the 5300 block of Cemetery Road.

* An employee of a business on the 4500 block of Sutphen Court told police Aug. 20 that a weed trimmer worth $341 was stolen July 27.

* A 36-year-old man was arrested for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia at 12:49 a.m. Aug. 17 on the 3500 block of Main Street.

* A 21-year-old woman was arrested for felony drug abuse at 12:15 a.m. Aug. 19 at Davidson Road and Crystal Lake Drive.