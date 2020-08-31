Whitehall police officers arrested a 22-year-old Columbus man for improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation or a school, intimidation of a victim or witness, aggravated menacing, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing after they responded to a call of shots fired at 1:08 p.m. Aug. 20 on the 3700 block of East Broad Street.

According to reports, a bag of marijuana, 9mm shell casings and a 9mm handgun were recovered at the scene.

The shots were fired behind a business, where one of the victims is employed, according to the police report.

No other information was available in the report, and the case remains under investigation.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* An employee at Citi Trends, 3812 E. Broad St., reported a robbery at 7:40 p.m. Aug. 25.

The employee told police a man who implied he had a gun stole merchandise from the store.

The employee said he confronted the man after it appeared he was concealing merchandise. As the employee moved closer, the man said, "I have a gun," according to reports.

The employee gave police a description of the man, who fled on a red mountain bicycle, police said. The man stole a piggy bank worth $10, according to the report.

* A 15-year-old Columbus boy was arrested for aggravated menacing after officers responded to a call of a person with a gun at 3:13 p.m. Aug. 19 on the 4000 block of Beechbank Road.

* A 29-year-old Whitehall woman was arrested for aggravated menacing after officers responded to a call of a person with a gun at 4 p.m. Aug. 19 at South Hamilton Road and Fairway Boulevard.

* A 49-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons under disability after officers responded to a report of a person with a gun at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 21 on the 4400 block of East Main Street.

* A 33-year-old Columbus man was arrested for two counts of OVI, driving outside of marked lanes, driving too slowly and stopping in the roadway at 3:22 a.m. Aug. 22 at South Hamilton Road and Shaker Square. The driver had a previous OVI conviction, according to reports.