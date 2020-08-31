The Delaware County Sheriff's Office reported the theft of a 2008 vehicle might be linked to a recent rash of stolen vehicles.

The car was stolen from a residence on the 3900 block of Greenview Drive, as reported at 8:02 a.m. Aug. 11.

The value of the car was not listed.

The sheriff's office earlier said three other vehicles were stolen about a mile from each other in the Powell area, as also reported Aug. 11.

In other recent county sheriff's reports:

* The sheriff's office said loss totaled $900 when a check stolen from the work account of a resident of the 1300 block of Daventry Lane in Powell was used at a store.

The incident was reported at 12:03 p.m. Aug. 17.

In recent Powell police reports:

* A garage-door opener valued at $30 was stolen during a burglary on the 100 block of Valley Run Drive.

The theft was reported at 4:47 p.m. Aug. 25.

* Coins valued at $2 were stolen from a vehicle parked on the 200 block of Valley Run Place, reported at 4:01 p.m. Aug. 25.