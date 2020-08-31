Police arrested a 36-year-old Reynoldsburg man on multiple charges after responding to a disturbance on the 800 block of Tricolor Drive at 8:39 p.m. Aug. 19.

According to reports, the man faces charges of domestic violence, aggravated menacing, possession of a controlled substance and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

In other recent Reynoldsburg police reports:

* Police arrested a 21-year-old Columbus man on drug-abuse charges after responding to a complaint about a suspicious car in the parking lot of a hotel on the 2800 block of Taylor Road Southwest at 9:47 p.m. Aug. 20.

* Officers arrested a 43-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on charges of domestic violence and assault after responding to a domestic dispute on the 2000 block of Baldwin Road at 2:57 a.m. Aug. 20.

* A 48-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on disorderly-conduct charges shortly after 4 p.m. Aug. 19 when police were called to a disturbance at a day care on the 1300 block of Brice Road.

* Officers arrested a 58-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on charges of domestic violence and assault shortly after 1:45 a.m. Aug. 19 after responding to a reported stabbing on the 6900 block of Starfire Drive.

* Police issued a mayor's-court summons to a 25-year-old Columbus man on charges of petty theft and trespassing after responding to a theft complaint at a discount store on the 7700 block of East Main Street at 1:55 p.m. Aug. 19.

* The owner of a screen-printing business on the 1700 block of Idlewild Drive reported someone tried to break into the business overnight Aug. 17. According to police reports, an attempt was made to pry open a steel door between 6 p.m. Aug. 17 and 7:10 a.m. Aug. 18, causing $2,000 in damage to the door frame and an electronic keypad.

* A 22-year-old Reynoldsburg woman was arrested on charges of drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia after officers were called to disturbance on the 2000 block of River Rock Way at 3:37 a.m. Aug 15.

* Police issued a mayor's-court summons to a 71-year-old Reynoldsburg woman on charges of animal cruelty after responding to a complaint at a department store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest at 3:45 p.m. Aug. 14.