A Westerville resident recently reported a case of identity theft to police.

A Collingwood Drive resident reported at 2:26 p.m. Aug. 14 that she received a call from Social Security officials that she had multiple accounts opened at different banks.

She said she was told her Social Security number had been used and linked to a car that was rented in Texas, according to reports.

The car was found on the side of the road with cocaine and blood inside, reports said.

She called her bank to add a layer of protection to her bank account. Police advised the resident to monitor her accounts and report anything suspicious to her credit bureau.

In other Westerville police incident reports:

* At 1:33 p.m. Aug. 15, it was reported that someone placed a plastic sign on a metal table under an awning and set it on fire overnight at the Westerville Community Center, 350 Cleveland Ave.

The sign melted and dripped onto the table and concrete. The table also was charred, reports said.

Parks and recreation workers arrived, scraped the plastic off the table and concrete and cleaned the charred area. reports said.

There are no suspects, reports said.

* A motorist reported someone from a passing vehicle threw something at her car near Maxtown Road and North Spring Street at 10:18 p.m. Aug. 15.

She said she didn't know what it was but it smelled like fireworks, reports said. She said a man in the back of the other car was yelling, cheering and laughing about it, reports said.

* A disturbance was reported at 8:46 p.m. Aug. 15 from behind a residence on Tradewind Drive. Fireworks were reported, but police officers could not locate the source, reports said.