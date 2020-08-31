The city of Whitehall's website has a new look that city officials hope is easier to navigate for residents.

"The functionality is basically the same; we have just streamlined the website," said Megan Meyer, community-affairs manager for Whitehall.

Whitehall's website is whitehall-oh.us.

Whitehall used CivicPlus, a firm that specializes in building and maintaining government websites, to redesign Whitehall's page, Meyer said.

"We worked to consolidate the process of finding information" so viewers did not need to go through as many redirects, she said.

The website has more robust drop-down menus to make finding things easier, Meyer said.

"One new thing we added is a tab for community resources," she said.

The tab includes Franklin County, the state of Ohio and other external agencies, nonprofit organizations and other resources for residents concerning such issues as substance abuse, health care and housing, Meyer said.

Residents still can submit service requests for code enforcement, animal control and other appeals, but residents no longer are required to create an account to do so, she said.

Likewise, residents may continue using the website to pay traffic fines and municipal income tax.

The website also has an employment section.

"We are also pushing a section on staying connected and encouraging people to register (on the website) to receive our email updates (on activities, programs and services in the city)," Meyer said.

Final tweaks still are being made, but the overhaul is "about 95%" complete," she said.

As part of the city's annual contract with CivicPlus, which is for $5,250, the city was eligible for the redesign, Meyer said.

