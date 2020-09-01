North Market Bridge Park has signed four more tenants as it prepares for an October opening.

The four new shops bring the total announced tenants for the North Market’s second location to 11, after some prospects dropped out with the coronavirus shutdowns.

Although the number is shy of the 20 spots available, North Market officials say the facility, 6750 Longshore St., will open in October and be full by year’s end.

The newly announced tenants are: Kintsugi Sushi Bar, a sushi operation from the owners of Satori Ramen Bar in the original North Market at Park and Spruce streets Downtown; The Little Kitchen, a vegetarian eatery that has operated from a food truck until now; Pasta Ditoni’s, the first retail operation of the Columbus pasta company that has served restaurants for 25 years. The shop will sell other Italian food, including sauces from partner Giuseppe Mangano, owner of Giuseppe’s Ritrovo restaurant; and Bubbles The Tea & Juice Co., a juice and tea bar that got its start in the original North Market in 2005.

Read The Columbus Dispatch's full story.

Tenants to date

Black Radish Creamery

Bubbles The Tea and Juice Company

Coastal Local Seafood

Dos Hermanos

Falafel Kitchen

Kintsugi Sushi

Lan Viet

The Little Kitchen

Market Bar

Pasta Ditoni's

Reuse Revolution