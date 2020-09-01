Hilliard City Schools families will have more time to prepare for changes in modes of instruction – in person, hybrid or remote – that are based on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System for the COVID-19 coronavirus after a Tuesday, Sept. 1, decision by the Hilliard school board.

Previously, the district had planned to use Franklin County’s public-health status on the statewide system every Thursday to determine the mode of instruction the following Monday.

For example, when Gov. Mike DeWine announced Aug. 27 that Franklin County had been upgraded to an orange Level 2 from a red Level 3, the district switched Aug. 31 from the remote eLearning 2.0 to hybrid instruction.

“Our original plan was when the color is announced on Thursday, we would notify parents and change the following Monday,” school board President Mark Abate said.

Now the district would change its mode of instruction only if the county’s status remains at a given level for two consecutive weeks, he said.

For example, if Franklin County were downgraded to a Level 3 on a Thursday, the district would wait to see if it remained at a Level 3 the following Thursday before changing back to remote learning the following Monday, Abate said.

Likewise, if Franklin County were upgraded to Level 1, the district would wait until it was Level 1 for a second consecutive week before switching to the "all in" in-person plan with social-distancing protocols, he said.

Board members approved the measure 5-0, according to Stacie Raterman, director of communications for the district.

The change to keep the same educational mode for two weeks is meant to provide consistency for the community, Raterman said.

"We know that consistency is important for our families," Superintendent John Marschhausen said. "(This policy) provides stability for at least two weeks as we respond to the challenges of COVID-19.

"We will continue to adapt our plans and adjust our models as required. I know some (people) would like more long-term consistency, but I don't believe that will happen in the near future."

Board Vice President Lisa Whiting said the policy is designed to give the community time to plan while the district continues to observe current conditions.

"I want to assure our school community that we are monitoring our schools and the county data carefully, (as well as) the effectiveness of our plan and the impact on student learning."

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo