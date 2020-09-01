Jeff Warren will step down Jan. 1 as chief of the Norwich Township Fire Department and return to the rank of battalion chief after opting to execute a reassignment clause written into his 2014 contract.

Warren said he wants to open the door for other talented command-level fire personnel to advance rather than risk talented individuals in Norwich Township taking jobs at other fire departments.

Furthermore, he said, he wants to return to a role that allows him on a regular basis to respond to emergency calls, work alongside other firefighters at scenes and interact with residents.

“Serving as the fire chief over the past several years has been a dream come true,” said Warren, 48.

Warren said he is comfortable to step down as chief because of the department’s leadership.

“Our agency is talent-rich at all levels, and the future of Norwich is bright,” he said. “I look forward to serving the department and community in my new capacity again.”

Warren was a battalion chief before he was named chief in 2014.

He became a Norwich Township firefighter in 1996 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2003, captain in 2009 and battalion chief in 2012.

The Norwich Township trustees accepted Warren’s reassignment request Tuesday, Sept. 1, as an administrative matter.

Trustee Chuck Buck said Warren's request was accepted "reluctantly," and he commended Warren for his service as chief.

A new chief is expected to be named by Dec. 1, Warren said.

Warren’s annual salary as chief is $125,182, he said.

According to the reassignment clause in Warren's contract, his salary will be renegotiated to an amount commensurate with experience and position.

A battalion chief’s annual salary is $115,847, Warren said.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo