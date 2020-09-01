Columbus police are investigating a fatal shooting Tuesday morning on the Near East Side.

Michael J. Fair Jr., 25, was shot inside a blue Ford Fusion in front of a building on the 800 block of Wellington Boulevard at 10:24 a.m.

He was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later.

The suspect’s name has not been released, but Columbus police describe him as a younger skinny, Black male with short, wavy hair.

The possible suspect vehicle involved with the shooting is described as a full-size black pickup truck with fancy wheels and possibly tinted window, Columbus police said.

This is the 95th homicide in Columbus this year.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Columbus police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or leave an anonymous tip with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

