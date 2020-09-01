A proposal for high-end private garages for storing and displaying vehicles in New Albany is one step closer to approval.

New Albany City Council members on Tuesday, Sept. 1, voted 6-0 to approve a rezoning request for 19.68 acres north of state Route 161, south of Smith’s Mill Road and west of Kitzmiller Road.

Council member Kasey Kist was absent.

The rezoning is another step in an approval process for the Motor Enclave project Michigan resident Brad Oleshansky wants to bring to New Albany. The Motor Enclave would include private units for owners to customize to entertain family, friends and clients.

Oleshansky said the Motor Enclave would have about 165 garages, which would range in purchase price from $160,000 to $550,000.

Attorney Aaron Underhill, the legal representative for the project, said the land was zoned as a planned-unit development, and although it would remain a PUD with the rezoning, regulations and development standards related to the proposed use were added, he said.

The next step for the Motor Enclave would be to file a final development plan that would require approval from the New Albany Planning Commission, according to Underhill. The planning commission on Aug. 3 voted 4-0 to recommend council members approve the rezoning proposal.

Ten buildings are planned for the site, although construction would be market-driven and would occur in phases, Underhill said. The initial construction would include two to three buildings, he said.

The buildings would vary in size, from 6,700 square feet to up to 28,000 square feet, Underhill said. The units inside the buildings would range from 600 to 2,400 square feet, he said.

An 11th building would be a community space accessible to unit owners and their guests, Underhill said. That building, about 15,000 square feet, would be part of the initial construction, and it could include cars and car accessories for sale, he said.

Oleshansky has built a similar project in Pontiac, Michigan, called the M1 Concourse. He said it is believed to be the largest private garage community in the world – and he has sold more than 220 garages there.

